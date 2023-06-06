Monday, June 5, 2023

Reader Polls

How do you feel about your RVer neighbors hanging out wind chimes?

By RV Travel
Wind chimes, you either love ’em or ya hate ’em. What’s your stance?

If you pulled into your campsite, got all set up, and finally sat down to relax with a book and a nice beverage only to suddenly hear the sound of your neighbor’s wind chimes, would you be okay with it or would you be upset about it?

If you do love the sound of wind chimes, we highly recommend you take a look at this. Even if you don’t like wind chimes you’ll still find it cute, we just know it.

Comments

TJ Miller
1 hour ago

…what neighbors? I prefer to boondock.

