Thursday, June 8, 2023

Reader Polls

Are you mostly left-handed or right-handed?

We know some people have the ability to do things left-handed even if they’re right-handed, and vice versa, but most people can’t do this. What about you? Are you mostly right-handed or left-handed?

About 85-90 percent of people are right-handed, while only about 10-15 percent are left-handed. It’s pretty uncommon to be completely ambidextrous (using both hands equally), but it is possible.

Did you know there’s an entire store dedicated to left-handed items? It’s called Lefty’s and you can visit it in San Francisco. You can also shop online. And, of course, Amazon offers just about every household product designed for left-handed folks, too. Check it out.

