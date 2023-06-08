Triple E RV recalls motorhomes for possible LP gas leak

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2023 Unity U24MB, U24cB, U24FX, U24MBL, U24RL, U24TB, and Wonder W24FTB, W24MBL, W24RL, W24RTB motorhomes. The 2-stage regulator may be improperly crimped, which can cause a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire, which could lead to injury or death.

Remedy

Dealers will perform a leak test, and replace the regulator, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed this week. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-922-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#10318-1.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

