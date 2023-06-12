Monday, June 12, 2023

How do you feel about your RV life compared to your expectations before you began RVing?

Now that you’ve been RVing awhile, how do you feel about the lifestyle? Is it everything you dreamed of, or maybe even more rewarding than you ever imagined?

Or are you disappointed? Did you picture yourself camping in the wide open spaces — along the seashore, by a beautiful lake, or in the desert far from another human?

But did it turn out that you’ve spent a whole lot more time holed up in RV parks, squeezed in with dozens, even hundreds of other RVers, with the scenery pretty much reserved to admiring your neighbor’s lawn furniture?

Let’s see what RVtravel.com readers think. Please answer the poll and then leave a comment. Thanks.

