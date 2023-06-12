RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 12, 2023

Issue 2141

A southbound section of I-95 in northeast Philadelphia collapsed yesterday near the Cottman Avenue exit and all lanes in both directions are now closed. It will likely take months to rebuild. If you are planning to travel in that area, please make alternate plans. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stated in a press conference yesterday that the northbound lanes have completely collapsed, and the southbound lanes are unstable.

Tip of the Day

Brilliant tip to keep your pet(s) safe at the campground

By Cheri Sicard

Keeping your pets safe and secure at the campground is a high priority for any responsible pet parent.

If your fur baby has ever gotten loose while camping, you already know the terror it can induce. Especially if your dog is anything like my former dog, Budley, who thought it a fun game to play catch me if you can. (Side note: Budley is no longer on the road with me but is living his best life with his new dad in Missouri. I talk about the story here.)

Even if you are super careful, things can happen and a pet can accidentally get loose. The door doesn’t latch behind you, the leash breaks, the dog slips out when someone comes in, etc.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Campground limits generator usage to 8 hours a day. Will that keep batteries charged?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2023 Sunseeker Class C. I plan to camp at a county park which allows generator use four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening. Will my fridge be able to be used or will that drain the batteries? —Robert, 2023 Sunseeker BH

In the RV shop with Dustin

Add a MORryde sliding cargo tray to your RV’s basement storage

Are you looking to add an RV sliding cargo tray that makes storage access easy, even in hard-to-reach compartments of your RV? Trays glide smoothly on ball-bearing slides that pull out toward you. For this project, I recommend MORryde trays, which come fully assembled with carpeting already installed.

Video of the day

What can an RV water softener do for you?

By Cheri Sicard

Are RV water softeners worth it? Here to answer the question is certified RV inspector Duane from the RV Inspection and Care YouTube channel.

Duane’s videos are always highly educational and this one is no exception. He starts by explaining exactly what a water softener does, which is the first step to determining if you need one.

Keep your phone and other devices dry on a wet day

The smart phones we carry with us virtually all the time do not come cheap, and they are worth protecting. We came upon a company called Aquatic that makes a number of waterproof cases and pouches for phones and many other electronic devices as well. The touchscreen on phones are fully functional through windows on the cases and you’ll be able to hear your calls just fine. Specially designed cases are available for cameras, different sizes of smart phones, tablets, two-way radios, reading maps and other gear. You’ll likely find them at major sporting good stores, and Amazon (of course).

Reader poll

How do you feel about your RVing life compared to your expectations before you started RVing?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Quick Tip

Much ado about holding tank poo

“We’ve tried all kinds of different ‘holding tank sensor’ cleaning products and none of them seems to be able to ‘clean’ the sensors. None work – to any satisfactory degree. We even tried some stuff a guy was hawking at an RV rally a couple of years ago where he claimed that his ‘struvites’ would gobble up all the nasties in our black tank and bring our sensors back to life. There IS no “back to life” because they never HAVE worked. We have just learned to estimate (with great precision, I might add) when we need to find a dump site.” Our “tanks” to Tommy Molnar – and don’t feed that stuff from the RV rally to your dog—struvites are bad news for bow-wows!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Even if you never wear a tie and never hope to again, we bet you would have no problem wearing this one. People will stare, we guarantee. Wear this to a party and you’ll be the highlight of the event.

Recipe of the Day

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

By Janet Crow from Quinwood, WV

Janet’s Parmesan Baked Pork Chops are easy to make and a great weeknight dinner option. They’re tender, juicy, and full of flavor. The flavors of garlic and Parmesan cheese pop in the savory breading. Once baked, they’re the perfect golden brown color. Even picky eaters will love these delicious Parmesan baked pork chops.

Trivia

The ancient Greeks thought lettuce induced sleep. Many of them therefore served lettuce soup at the end of every evening meal.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Maya was rescued about 5 years ago. She had a hard day hanging out in RV.” —Marc Blanton

