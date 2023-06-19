Do you like having your photo taken?

Some people loooove having their photos taken. You probably know at least one person who always says, “Oooh, take my photo here!” Or who always wants to take a picture with you. (Especially in today’s day and age of the “influencer”!) But there are also people who loathe having their photos taken. Which are you?

If someone goes to take your photo, how do you react? Do you immediately pose or do you shy away? Tell us why you do or why you don’t like having your photo taken in the comments below the poll. Thanks!