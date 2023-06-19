Don’t fall for these 10 pop up camper myths and misconceptions

The team from It’s Poppin’ – Pop Up Camping have produced an interesting video to dispel the 10 most common myths and misconceptions about pop up campers.

These myths pop up (pun intended) on the internet all the time. Seasoned RVers already know most, if not all, of these things. But if you are an RV newbie, or someone considering a pop up trailer as your first RV, this video will likely answer a lot of the questions.

So what are these common pop up camper misconceptions and myths?

Let’s explore:

#1 Pop up campers take a long time to set up: To bust this myth our host set up his camper by himself without any help in 10 minutes and 10 seconds!

#2 All pop up campers are the same: Our host says this misconception happens in internet groups where the uninitiated will assume that all pop ups are the same and work the same way. If you are seeking advice, it’s a good idea to always start with the year, make, and model of the pop up camper you are inquiring about.

#3 Stabilizer jacks can be used to level: I see regular trailer people making this mistake too. Your jacks are there to provide stability, NOT to level the rig.

#4 Refrigerator controls: Our host says he encounters a lot of beginners who do not understand the 3-way refrigerator control, what it does, and how to use it. He stresses these controls are SOLELY for the refrigerator and do not control anything else in the camper. I don’t think I have encountered this myth, but I will take him at his word.

#5 Dry weight vs. gross weight: We have talked a lot about weight and payload in this column in the past. Nonetheless, this is still commonly misunderstood. The video goes into what you need to know.

#6 My outlets don’t work: Our hosts says this myth is not as common, but he sees postings about it often enough to merit mentioning. Someone will think their electrical outlets don’t work because they do not understand the fact that the pop up camper’s batteries will not power outlets without being plugged into shore power.

#7 I’m missing my roof safety bracket: You might not be—not all pop up campers have these (see Myth #2), but those using a Goshen Lift System will. But in some models, the full-sized door to the camper acts as the safety support.

#8 The canvas is not really canvas: While the name “canvas” might be commonly used, today’s pop up camper materials are more of a hybrid. Yes, there might be some canvas, and there will also be vinyl. Why is this important? The canvas parts might need occasional waterproofing treatments, but the vinyl will not.

#9 Converters versus inverters: Many beginner RVers (and I dare say even some RVers with some experience) do not understand how the electrical systems in their rigs work, especially the differences between a converter and an inverter. In a nutshell, a converter takes 120 volts (shore power) and converts it down to 12 volts so that it can power your rig without drawing on the battery. An inverter does the exact opposite. It takes 12-volt power and inverts it to 120 volts. Your rig may or may not be equipped with this.

#10 Cassette toilets in pop up campers are smelly and messy: According to our host, this is simply not the case, provided you are using the appropriate chemicals.

##RVDT2146