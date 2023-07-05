Can you easily get to your kitchen with your slideouts in?

Some RVs have slideouts, others don’t. If your RV has slideouts, this question is for you: With your slideouts in, can you easily access your kitchen? Or is it nearly impossible and your slideouts must be out?

Here’s an example: If you pull over to a rest area for a lunch break, can you make yourself a quick sandwich with the slideouts in or is it uncomfortable, cramped, or not possible?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us if you wish your answer were different or not and why. Thanks!