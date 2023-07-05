Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Can you easily get to your kitchen with your slideouts in?

Stuck slide out
If you REALLY want that sandwich while driving down the road, trust us, it's not worth it!

Some RVs have slideouts, others don’t. If your RV has slideouts, this question is for you: With your slideouts in, can you easily access your kitchen? Or is it nearly impossible and your slideouts must be out?

Here’s an example: If you pull over to a rest area for a lunch break, can you make yourself a quick sandwich with the slideouts in or is it uncomfortable, cramped, or not possible?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us if you wish your answer were different or not and why. Thanks!

