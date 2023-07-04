RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Issue 2157

“You don’t have to explain why you want what you want, do what you do, love what you love, need what you need. You are allowed to live a life some people don’t understand.” —Laura McKowen

On this day in history: 1831 – Samuel Francis Smith writes “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” for the Boston, Massachusetts, July 4 festivities.

RV awnings: Everything you need to know

By Tony Barthel

An awning seems so simple, especially on newer RVs where it opens at the touch of a button. There are a few basic tips to keeping your awning in top shape and looking great.

There are armless awnings, manual awnings, and many other styles, but virtually all the mainstream RVs come with the power awning with the arms on the side of the coach. That’s the one I want to focus on today.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the best option to connect six 6-volt batteries for RV?

Dear Dave,

I wonder about the best way to configure six 6-volt batteries. I have the traditional method of connecting two 6-volt batteries in series and then connecting them parallel to two additional pairs. But I wonder about the option of connecting the first three batteries in parallel and a second set in series. Does either setup provide a better, stronger, or longer-lasting power supply? Or do both configurations yield identical results? —Colin

Couples campers? Heck no! 3 trailers with less than ideal features

By Cheri Sicard

Today Mike from RVBlogger will take us on a tour of three couples campers. In other words, travel trailers perfect for a couple.

Well, that’s what Mike says. I actually do not agree with his assessment at all, as I outline below. I’m not sure what is up. Mike has produced good videos in the past, but in my opinion, he was WAY off his game with this one.

There is a whole lot NOT to like about these three trailers.

Natural pest control: How to make flea, tick, and mosquito repellent

By Cheri Sicard

The team from That 1870’s Homestead has produced a handy DIY video about all-natural pest control and how to make flea and tick repellent. Judging from the comments on the video it not only works, it smells nice too!

Even better, according to our hostess, this spray will even keep mosquitoes off!

RVer’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger

*Editor's note: This is a recycled article from last summer, but the information is still just as important!

By Dave Helgeson

By Dave Helgeson

In April of last year, my wife and I were traveling through central Nevada on the way to Death Valley when we learned about the death of a camper who became stranded there. … It inspired me to write an article on how the camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Sadly, less than a year later and a hundred miles or so northwest from where the camper perished last April, tragedy struck again as an RVer died after his motorhome got stuck in soft sand due to a navigation error. Continue reading.

What are you eating today?

Motorhome entry door rattle

At the end of the day are you finding yourself dingy from the rattling of your entry door? One RVer reported his near-case of insanity after a cross-country tour. Since the adjustment screws on his aging RV were rusty, and he feared stripping them, he stopped at a Camping World store for advice. Their solution was a roll of weather stripping—and only $69, install-it-yourself! A nearby Lowe’s yielded a roll for under $6. Put the sticky side of the weather stripping to the metal on the door, with the spongy side coming into contact with the already existing rubber strip. A little more “oomph” is required to close the door, but the rattle will be history.

Best U.S. Fireworks Displays

There’s still time to plan an evening full of fireworks! If you’re near any of these areas that the Travel Channel suggests, go enjoy the show!

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 84 percent say they usually buy their RV fuel by price, not brand

• 22 percent eat at a fast food restaurant at least once a week, if not more

• 50 percent say they’d love to RV around Iceland if they had the chance!

Grilled Corn On The Cob

by Amanda Klich from Wroclaw, Poland

Elevate fresh corn on the cob this summer with this grilled corn recipe. Amanda’s seasoned butter mixture soaks into the corn while grilling. The blend of spices pairs well with the flavor of the corn. Little sweet kernels of corn pop in your mouth with every bite.

Americans spend about $1.5 billion dollars on fireworks on the 4th of July each year. They also spend about $1.4 billion dollars on alcohol, specifically beer and wine.

Random Act of Kindness

“We were recently camping at Rafter J in Custer, South Dakota. I had put my wet load of laundry into the dryer, loaded my quarters, pushed start and noted the time it would take. I returned when the dryer should have been done and saw it had three more minutes. Two young women saw my perplexed look and said, ‘Your laundry wasn’t quite dry so we put in an extra quarter to finish it.’ And no, they wouldn’t let me return the quarter. I was very touched by their kindness.” — SOURCE UNKNOWN

This handy, affordable, digital water tester will tell you your overall water purity level, which will be displayed on the screen in ppm (parts per million). Just stick it in about 1 inch of water and instantly you get the reading. It’s compact and doesn’t need any maintenance. It includes a protective carrying case with a belt clip. This is handy for all RVers to have.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Miss Zoe the Black Lab is 18 months old and new to RVing, and is beginning to enjoy being off-leash occasionally.” —Pete A.

Well, maybe this will make you cringe more than it will make you laugh. This is definitely one of a kind, wouldn’t you say?

