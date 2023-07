Okay, towable owners, this one is for you! Motorhome owners… stay away! (We love you just the same though.)

When you tow your RV, what do you tow it with? Do you have a truck? An SUV? A passenger car or something else? Please feel free to tell us the specifics in the comments below after you vote. And if you vote “other,” please do leave a comment and tell us what your “other” is! Thanks!