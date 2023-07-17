RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 17, 2023

Issue 2166

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Always do what is right. It will gratify half of mankind and astound the other.” ―Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peach Ice Cream Day! That sounds goooood.

On this day in history: 1902 – Willis Carrier creates the first air conditioner in Buffalo, New York (and we’re so glad he did!).

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers

Tip of the Day

A truck stop makes the perfect stop, even overnight

By Gail Marsh

Perhaps you’ve been there… It’s fast approaching dinnertime. Everyone is getting a bit hangry (hungry and angry) and needing to stretch. Face it. You tried to cram too much travel time into one day. What to do first? Get food? Try and find an RV park in the area and hope by some miracle they have a site for your rig? Pull over at the next rest area and try to catch a few winks? Before your fellow travelers get too overwrought, find the nearest truck stop. Yes, you read that right!

What makes a truck stop so great? Take a look at the RV-friendly amenities offered at many of these highway respites, like Love’s Travel Stops, Pilot Flying J, and more.

Continue reading

Curtis Coleman, a candidate for president of FMCA, will be interviewed tomorrow evening, Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. Pacific time, by RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. Gary Milner, the other candidate, declined to participate in what was intended as a “Meet the Candidates” forum. Watch the one-hour show live on Facebook or YouTube. Ask Curtis questions via written chat, or just lurk and hear what he has planned for America’s largest non-profit RV club.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should I lubricate the cables on my RV’s slide room?

Dear Dave,

Our trailer has a cable-driven slide out. Is there any maintenance I should be doing on the system? I can’t see where lubricating the cables would work. —William, Heartland Mallard M301

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Looking at the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch.

Today, my team and I want to introduce you to the Demco 21K Recon Slider 5th Wheel Hitch.

I caught up with Biggin’ doing a Demco RV Products Manufacturing hitch installation on this Toyota Tundra and thought you’d enjoy taking a peek at it.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Certified RV tech exposes 4 RV maintenance myths!

By Cheri Sicard

Jacob, a certified RV technician from Rigor RV Repair, produced the video below to set the record set about 4 RV maintenance myths he sees clients of his repeating over and over. Of course, this is but one expert’s opinion. See if you agree.

Click here to watch

A big “yikes” mistake: Pumping the wrong fuel

By Gail Marsh

You know it. The problem is that you didn’t know it soon enough. It’s getting late. You’re hoping to arrive at your campsite before dark. This should be the last fueling of the day. You’re in a hurry, anxious to get back on the road. There! Fueling’s done. But … wait! No. Nooooooo! You suddenly realize that you’ve accidently pumped from the wrong fuel nozzle. You just put $75 worth of regular gasoline into your diesel truck. … What to do? Find out here.

Reader poll

Which two natural disasters do you fear most?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

To all RV owners: Get a free CDL manual

This suggestion came in recently from Bob Walter: “I’m the Director of CDL Training at Spoon River College. All RV owners should pick up a CDL manual at their local DMV (free of charge) and study all sections – good information for any RV owner on inspections, speed and space management, and adverse weather driving. There’s also a section on testing standard hydraulic brake systems.” Excellent suggestion. Thanks, Bob!

Website of the day

The Best Sushi in Every State

Mmm… sushi. (If you don’t like sushi, you’re missing out! [To which Diane says, “I don’t think so.”🤣]) Here’s the best sushi in every state, according to Eat This, Not That!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

By far the best tow vehicle we’ve ever seen. You’ll agree. BY FAR the best (not to mention the most unique)!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Homemade Ranch Dressing

by Kitchen Crew from Nashville, TN

You absolutely won’t believe how easy it is to make a creamy ranch dressing at home. Our version adds lemon juice, hot sauce, and fresh parsley to brighten the flavors. This recipe is adaptable for different eating lifestyles. For Paleo, use a compliant mayo and swap the sour cream for full-fat canned coconut milk. To make this Keto-friendly, use almond milk or a slightly watered-down heavy cream to thin the dressing. Whether drizzled on a salad or served in a bowl alongside fresh veggies or Buffalo wings, this super easy homemade ranch dressing is going to become a staple in your kitchen.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ladies, it’s time we give the men a break. Well, the men of the mosquito world, that is. Did you know that only female mosquitoes bite and suck your blood? Males feed exclusively on nectar, much like a bee or hummingbird.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie (Teacup Chihuahua) and her friends travel everywhere with us. At 3.4 lbs., she is a ball of energy and very fast. She insists that her friends always go along to keep us company!” —Edward Thomas

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

If you smell your toilet when driving your motorhome down the road, it’s because the odor is being drawn into the RV and not outside via the roof vent. The solution is to get an inexpensive 360 Siphon Roof Vent. It works for all RVs even when the RV is not moving, like in a campground. Keep the stink away.

Leave here with a laugh

Great news!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.