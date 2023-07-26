Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Reader Polls

Do you ever stay in a hotel/motel on a long RV trip?

By RV Travel
0
A door opens into a hotel room

Sure, RVing is like being on vacation; however, it’s still your home with your things… including your bed. Doesn’t everyone get excited to go on vacation and sleep in a nice, fluffy, crispy-clean hotel bed? Plus, continental breakfasts are fun (even though the food is a little, um, disappointing, shall we say…), and the kids always enjoy the hotel pools and other amenities.

Do you ever stay at a hotel or a motel on a long RV trip? If so, is it just for fun/because you feel like it, or is it usually only when your RV or tow vehicle is in the shop for a repair? Or for another reason? Please feel free to answer those questions in the comments below.

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 26, 2023
