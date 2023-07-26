RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Issue 2173

Tip of the Day

You can do laundry in the RV even without a sewer hookup

By Nanci Dixon

We are lucky to have a washer and dryer onboard. We use it frequently when connected to full hookups. This year, due to poor planning and crowded campgrounds, we moved frequently and seldom had full hookups. Most of the time we had electric hookups, but only sometimes did we have water.

As I watched the laundry basket pile grow taller and taller, I knew we definitely needed to wash at least a few things. We were hooked up to water and I realized that there was enough room in the gray tank to run a load or two of clothes.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV roof air conditioner efficiency – Teaching an old dog new tricks

Recently I posted a question from an RVtravel.com reader and my response regarding RV air conditioner troubleshooting (see below). I suggested that the typical unit could only cool the incoming air down 16 degrees. I got quite a few comments from readers that had experienced a difference of 20 degrees or more and wondered where I got my data from.

Continue reading

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Slide out service tips and tricks

For RV slide out service, a trick I like to do is take my 12-volt/18-volt air blower and a long swiffer-type sweeper and blow out and dust underneath them. I do this by running the room about 95 percent out and blowing from the inside out. You could also use an air compressor with a blow gun.

Here is a link to what I use for the underneath cleaning of your RV’s slide outs.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Creative and cozy van conversion is like a cabin in the woods

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Tiny House Giant Journey [1.6M subscribers, more than 221M views!] take us on a tour of one of the most unique van conversions I’ve ever seen. Most van lifers opt for sleek, streamlined, modern designs, but not this one! It makes you feel as though you are in a cozy, rustic cabin.

Click here to watch

The best wind apps all RVers should know about

We need the best wind apps when wrestling the wind so we know what reservations to cancel. I never thought that after hours and hours of making detailed travel plans and campground reservations, I would be canceling them. There is a point when it is just not safe to keep traveling and bucking the wind in an RV. Read what wind apps Nanci Dixon uses here.

Reader poll

Did you have your RV independently inspected before you bought it?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Motorhoming: To toad or not to toad

From “A Beginner’s Guide to Living in an RV: Everything I Wish I Knew Before Full-Time RVing Across America.” (Updated 2022.) Available on Amazon.

Our first year RVing, we drove our 1994 Class C motorhome to 48 states without a tow vehicle. This meant Heath drove our rig through cities like Austin, Los Angeles, New York City, Cleveland, San Francisco, and many others.

What we liked about NOT having a tow car: We saved a couple thousand dollars by not having to buy a tow package or tow dolly. Driving without a tow car was one less stress factor as a new RVer. We saved a few minutes of time when leaving campgrounds and arriving by not having to hook up a tow car. Better gas mileage. The ability to visit more places. For example, if we towed a car, we wouldn’t have been able to take the Pacific Coast Highway all the way from LA to Portland because of the 30-foot limit.

The downside of not towing a car: If we wanted to visit major cities, we had to drive our RV into downtown areas. Trying to find a 29-foot parking spot was always stressful. Our RV was our only vehicle for errands. If we wanted to make a quick run to the grocery store, we had to pack everything up and move.

Recipe of the Day

Strawberries and Cream Cobbler

by Lisa Boger from Winston-Salem, NC

Fruit cobblers are a go-to summertime dessert and after one bite you’ll be making this strawberry one again and again. A strawberry cobbler is always wonderful with its buttery sweet cake and a dollop of whipped cream on top. This version has cubes of cream cheese baked in. The tart and sweet strawberries are delicious with the bites of cream cheese. Easy to make, this summer dessert just melts in your mouth.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hunny (Shepherd/Lab) is a rescue dog who has Cerebellar hypoplasia. She does not let that slow her down. She loves camping and playing at the river!” —Melissa Cooper

