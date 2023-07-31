Monday, July 31, 2023

Do you have at least one friend you have known since you were a child?

According to a survey by PsychCentral, the average American adult has between 3 and 5 close friends. Of those close friends, 76 percent of young adults have had at least one friend that they’ve known since childhood, whereas 60 percent of seniors can say the same.

Do you have a friend (or more than one) that you’ve known since childhood? Please tell us in today’s reader poll. After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us how long you’ve been friends with that person. We’re looking forward to reading those comments. Thanks!

