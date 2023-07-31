Do you have at least one friend you have known since you were a child?

According to a survey by PsychCentral, the average American adult has between 3 and 5 close friends. Of those close friends, 76 percent of young adults have had at least one friend that they’ve known since childhood, whereas 60 percent of seniors can say the same.

