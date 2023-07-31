RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 31, 2023

Issue 2176

Today’s thought

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” ―T.S. Eliot

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Avocado Day!

On this day in history: 1964 – Ranger program: Ranger 7 sends back the first close-up photographs of the moon, with images 1,000 times clearer than anything ever seen from earth-bound telescopes.

Tip of the Day

RVs and roundabouts – Get safely through the traffic circle

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Back in the 1990s, drivers in the U.S. got their first experience with roundabouts or traffic circles. The reaction was swift—many felt this new traffic “intersection” system was a dangerous, new-fangled way to increase accidents. But like a lot of “new” things initially viewed with suspicion and/or skepticism, Americans are getting more used to roundabouts. But maneuvering a big motorcoach or a rig with a towable through a traffic circle can cause some RVers to break out in sweat. Here’s how to get your RV safely through the roundabout.

Read it here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s retracted slide room blocks bedroom. OK to extend it partially?

Dear Dave,

When traveling and pulling into an overnight stop we have no access to the bedroom without putting out the slide. I was told both that it was okay to put the slide out just a bit to have access to the bedroom, and that it was not okay to do this and that the slide has to be fully extended. Can you tell me which is true? Sleeping on the L-shaped sofa is very uncomfortable for a 70-year-old lady like me! —Sharon, 2021 Forest River Wildwood 22RBS

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV Extended Warranties: Part 1: What RV mechanics really think about them

You’ll often hear conflicting stories about extended warranty plans. Some consumers hate them, some won’t travel without them. I recently sat down and interviewed Staci from Wholesale Warranties to talk about them.

In this episode, I share the experience from the repair center’s view.

Click here

Video of the day

Top 7 internet ground beef hacks put to the test

By Cheri Sicard

As I know many of our readers use ground beef as the basis of many RV meals, I thought these ground beef hacks could come in handy.

Nicole McLaughlin and the team from My Recipes [more than 267K subscribers and 45M views] tested seven of the best ground beef hacks trending on the internet and social media to see if they were actually worthwhile. Here’s what they tested and their conclusions…

Click here to watch

Top 12 driver errors — Will they catch you?

RVers may spend more time behind the wheel than the average driver. That gives us plenty more opportunities to do something bone-headed and get into an accident. Here’s the Top 12 list of driver errors. Check them out and see if perhaps you need to make any adjustments to keep yourself—and others—safer on the road. Continue reading.

Reader poll

How many pairs of shoes do you bring with you on your RV trips?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Unstable entry step?

If that bottom fold-down step on your rig leaves you a bit breathless for its lack of stability, consider this mod. Obtain a scissor-style jack with a flat top, stand it on a block of wood under the bottom step. Crank up the jack to add just enough stability, without raising the step above level. Consider a bargain price for the jack at the local auto wrecking yard, or bust out $25 and buy one from Amazon.

Website of the day

Smokey Bear

Only YOU can prevent wildfires. It’s true! Smokey would love it if you would visit his website and spend a few minutes learning about how you can be fire-safe this summer.

Recipe of the Day

Pasta Slaw

by Shelene Wilhelm from Lander, WY

If pasta salad and coleslaw had a baby, this side salad would be the result. It’s truly the best of both worlds. This cool and creamy salad is slightly sweet and tangy and full of texture. Cucumber and bell pepper add a touch of freshness and there’s a little bite of onion. Once it sits, the flavors blend very well. A delicious side salad for any summer BBQ.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Escalators in various forms were invented by different people all over the world in the late 19th century. In England, French manufacturer Piat gets the escalator inventor title, and their first escalator was installed at the Harrods store in Knightsbridge, London. The experience for new riders was apparently so exhilarating and so disorienting that Harrods employed an attendant to stand at the top of the escalator and sell brandy to help the riders stop, take a sip, and regain their composure.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is my newest camper, Brodie (West Highland White Terrier). He is 5 months old. His first camping trip was on the way home from picking him up. He is interested in everything!!!!” —Rhonda Brodbeck

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Leave here with a laugh

