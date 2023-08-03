Thursday, August 3, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you have a portable propane campfire pit?

By RV Travel
0

With all the devastating wildfires burning the past few summers, there’s a good chance you’ve camped in an area with a burn ban. If so, and you wished you could have a fire, you’ve probably looked over at your neighbor’s propane fire pit longingly. “Honey, we should get one of those fire pits so we can always (or usually) have a fire.” Has the idea crossed your mind?

Do you have a propane fire pit? If so, do you use it often and/or bring it on your travels? Would you like to get one? (If so, check out all these options.) Or do you not want one at all?

Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!

Previous article
What it’s like to repair bullet damage to an RV

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE