Do you have a portable propane campfire pit?

With all the devastating wildfires burning the past few summers, there’s a good chance you’ve camped in an area with a burn ban. If so, and you wished you could have a fire, you’ve probably looked over at your neighbor’s propane fire pit longingly. “Honey, we should get one of those fire pits so we can always (or usually) have a fire.” Has the idea crossed your mind?

Do you have a propane fire pit? If so, do you use it often and/or bring it on your travels? Would you like to get one? (If so, check out all these options.) Or do you not want one at all?

Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!