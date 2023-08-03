Cruise America RV rental tips for first-timers

By Cheri Sicard

Mike from the Mike’s Road Trip YouTube channel has produced a useful video for RV newbies wanting to rent an RV like those from Cruise America.

Renting an RV is a good way to try the lifestyle out before making a major commitment. And Cruise America even has a rent-to-buy program where rental fees can be applied toward the purchase of one of their used motorhome fleet’s rigs (some restrictions apply).

Mike is using Cruise America in his example, and some of the advice applies directly to them, but some of the advice in the video will apply to other RV rental companies as well.

What you should expect when you rent an RV

Check-in should be simple and straightforward, almost like renting a car, but with an additional tour and orientation to show you how everything works. Cruise America does offer a toll-free number you can call with any questions or issues that might arise during your trip.

Mileage: Mike averaged about 9.7 miles per gallon. In the video, he talks about different factors such as running the generator, which might affect your mileage.

Boondocking: Mike says you can easily boondock, meaning camp off-grid, for three days in Cruise America’s standard-sized rigs. You’ll have plenty of fresh water and storage for gray and black water.

When it comes to propane, Mike says that they have camped off-grid for more than two weeks and still had propane left over.

Mike drove over 400 miles on a single 50-gallon gas fill-up. He probably could have pushed it to 500, but it’s best to fill up before your tank gets too low.

In the video, Mike gives a quick tour of the rental RV and its features.

If you are unfamiliar with how an RV’s electrical system works, be sure to watch the video as Mike gives a concise explanation of what to expect in this regard.

Mike’s RV first-timer rental tips and tricks

Some of this is common sense to experienced RVers, but newbies often don’t know these things.

Before moving each time, be sure to go through the RV and make sure the fridge and freezer are securely latched. Ditto all the cabinets and drawers—make sure they are firmly closed and latched.

Mike admits the mattresses in these rigs are not great. Also, they are covered in vinyl, which might make you sweat. His solution is to bring an extra blanket to use as a barrier between the mattress and the sheet.

When you disconnect from shore power and before driving, Mike shows you how to plug in the cord to recharge.

If you are not using the over-cab bunk, it makes a great place for storage of larger items.

For extra food, Mike brought along an ice chest that fit perfectly between the two front seats. It doubled as a step to reach things stored in the over-cab bed.

Bring a broom and dustpan for cleanups.

Start the water heater about 10 minutes before you want to take a shower. And if you are boondocking, be sure to use the water sparingly.

Emptying the tanks stresses many an RV newbie, but in the video, Mike shows just how easy this very necessary task is.

##RVDT2180