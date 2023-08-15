On your phone, do you communicate more often by voice calls or text messages?

It’s pretty hard these days to not be glued to your phone 24/7. You’d have to put some serious effort into keeping it away from you. It dings with text messages, emails, app notifications, phone calls, security camera sightings… and much, much more.
When you use your phone, do you usually communicate more often by voice calls or by text messages? Do you have a preference, or does it mostly depend on the other person calling or texting?
After you vote in the below poll, please feel free to leave a comment and share your thoughts.
I prefer voice conversations. A person’s “tone” is undetectable in text which increases the risk of miscommunication.
Do both. Great to here a voice. Text more for a general question but for all other I call. It seems all sincerety is lost in texting.
I talk much faster than I text, I’ve seen some people texting with both thumbs literally dancing over the tiny keyboard of their phone without making mistakes. I’m using 1 finger and backing up to correct mistakes and taking 30 seconds to text a five word text.
Texting is okay, but I like to hear the person I am communicating with so there is no misinterpretation about what is being said.
My daughter only wants text though I prefer to talk. My brother and sister are the same way. I have other friends that texting is the ONLY way they will communicate with me. I am sure that it is because they can respond to the text when they want instead of having a conversation.
I enjoy the human voice more than a text. But that’s not shared by many others in today’s world. So we text out lives away.
it’s a generational thing.. My parents preferred letters to phone calls. I prefer phone calls to texting. my kid prefers texting to snapchat/instagram….
I’d rather talk than text but most people would rather text.