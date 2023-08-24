Will you attend a county or state fair this fall?

Fairs can be so much fun! Sure, they can be hot and crowded, but aren’t funnel cakes and hot dogs and baby goats and cows worth it? We think so! We think everyone should let out their inner child and go to a fair at least once a year, if they’re physically able.

Do you have plans to go to a state or county fair this fall? Or have you already been to one (or more) this summer? If so, leave a comment and tell us which you attended. And if you’re attending an upcoming fair, also leave a comment telling us which one. We’ll be at the Washington State Fair next month… See you there!