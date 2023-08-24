My RV’s undercarriage is covered in rust. Should I sandblast and undercoat it?

Dear Dave,

I purchased my 32-foot 5th wheel RV new last year, and fixed several issues myself. I tried to get a warranty on the underneath metal plate of the RV, which was very rusty. When I asked Camping World to undercoat the chassis, they would not. Is it practical to use spray undercoat and do it myself? Do I need to sand blast it first? —Roger, 2022 Keystone Montana High Country 295RL

Dear Roger,

What you are seeing underneath is typically surface rust, as most frame manufacturers simply do a light paint and not a true powder coat or electronic dip tank coating. Even the motorhome chassis manufacturers have the same issue. I have a friend that has an Ikan Renegade that has the entire underbody completely covered in rust and looks 100 years old. Even though it is not a structural rust, it still looks horrible for the amount of money he paid for the unit. He is having the entire underbody sandblasted by a local body repair facility and repainted.

When I was working at Winnebago we did offer an undercoating option, but it was not ordered much as I assume the cost was fairly high for something you did not see or get to actually use. I also know that it created quite a mess when something had to be removed or worked on.

The issue with rust

The issue with rust is not only does it look bad, but it can also have an effect on any grounds that might be on the frame, such as the steps if they are electric, or other components.

Cleaning the rust off the metal is important before applying an undercoating or simply painting it. However, I don’t think you have to sandblast the entire thing. There are several spray on products that are good rust removers such as Fluid Film and Corrosion X.

Chemical-based rust removers work fast but can be very caustic. So be careful to spray just the metal components and not areas that have plastic and painted surfaces where you want the paint to stay. Petroleum-based removers such as WD-40 penetrate the rust and allow you to wipe it off and leave a protective film, which I believe would not be good for undercoating or repainting.

Rust Converters actually transform rust into a surface ready to paint and might be the best alternative. Corroseal is a nontoxic product that claims to remove the rust and prepare the surface for painting. I have tried both Fluid Film and Corrosion X and both need a heavy cleaning after as they leave a film similar to WD-40 but did a very nice job of removing the rust.

Let’s see what other readers have found.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Why does RV wall have rust stain, but no apparent leak?

Dear Dave,

Any idea what is causing this rust-like stain running down the driver side of my Class C RV? It’s coming from behind the molding at the top of the photo, but there’s nothing wet inside. —Dennis, 2017 Thor Freedom Elite on Ford E-350

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2195