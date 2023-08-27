Sunday, August 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

How important is an electric hookup in choosing where to stay for a few nights or more?

By RV Travel
0

If you’re about to book a beautiful campsite reservation for a few nights but suddenly learn it doesn’t have electric hookups, what do you do? Do you stay anyway (you don’t need electric hookups), or is it a deal-breaker?

There are many variables that will determine your answer, we know that. But please tell us below how important electric hookups are to you. Feel free to leave a comment below the poll and tell us how long you could go without electric hookups.

Thanks for voting, and remember, the poll might take a moment to load.

Previous article
A step-by-step guide to checking and cleaning your RV appliances
Next article
How to use a multimeter for RVers

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE