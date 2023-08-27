Tips and gadgets to make RV laundry day easier

Laundry isn’t my favorite thing to do in our stix-n-brix home. So, doing laundry during RV trips seems especially daunting.

For several years we didn’t have an RV washer or dryer. That meant schlepping our dirty duds to the campground’s laundry room, settling in to wait for an available machine, and then flipping through outdated magazines while waiting for the laundry to finish. Even now that we have a washer and dryer on board, I’ve continued my search for tips to make camp laundry day easier. Here are a few products and ideas that bring a bit of joy to an otherwise less-than-exciting activity.

RV laundry tips

Toss it in. This idea was born of desperation. A collapsible laundry basket, hanging laundry bag, or even the smallest of clothes bins would simply not fit in our RV. So, as an alternative, we decided to place our dirty clothes directly into our RV’s washing machine instead. When clothes fill the washer, I slip in a Color Catcher, add detergent, and turn on the machine. No more stumbling over dirty duds or tripping over the always-in-the-way laundry basket! (Hint: If you lack room for a laundry basket and do not have an on-board washer/dryer, you might find space under the bed. Just slip a basket under there and the problem is solved.)

Here’s your sign. This sign brightens every laundry day for me. It’s small enough to fit perfectly on the inside of our laundry cabinet door. The sign brings a smile to my face each time I see it, making laundry day not so bad after all.

If you lack wall space but have floor space, you can order a whimsical laundry rug like this one.

Mesh bag. Ever have your delicates (i.e., underwear) get twisted or knotted into other clothing? You won’t if you use a mesh bag like this one. These are an inexpensive way to help undies last longer and eliminate the twisty-tangled mess forever!

Don’t overload. I know how tempting it is to cram just one more T-shirt into your already-full RV washer, and then add more detergent to the load for good measure. Don’t do it! Overloading your washer with too many clothes and/or too much soap can ruin the fabric. Why? Because your washer may not fully rinse out all of the detergent. Ugh!

Dryer whimsy. These reusable dryer balls bring a bit of whimsy to laundry day—no matter where you do your camp laundry.

Inside out. Your clothes will last longer and look better if you wash them inside out. Unless you are digging ditches, chances are your clothes are dirtiest on the inside anyway. Body oils, sweat, and dead skin accumulate on the inside of your clothes. Washing them inside out will ensure that both soap and water have direct access to the oils and will clean your clothes better. Laundering inside out can also help protect your machines because buttons, snaps, and zippers will not accidentally snag on machine parts or scratch the interior drums. Clothing will not “pill” as easily if you launder inside out, and dark colors especially will retain their “new” look for longer.

Pet laundry bag. If you RV with pets, chances are you’ll love this bag! You simply put your fur baby’s small bed or liner, fleece, or other fabric into the bag. Then drop it into the washing machine. The heavy-duty material keeps the washer clean and free of pet debris and hair. The bag’s interior anti-stick coating prevents pet hair from clinging, so you can easily shake Fido’s fur outside!

Freshen towels. I’m not sure how it happens, but our beach towels often get that funky, mildewy odor when RVing. If this happens to you, too, I recommend the Smelly Washer Cleaner™. (That’s actually the product’s name!) It works well for us and comes lightly scented or odorless—whichever you prefer.

Do you have a tip or product that makes camp laundry day easier for you? Please share your ideas in the comments below.

##RVDT2196