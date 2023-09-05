Tuesday, September 5, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Have you ever given blood?

By RV Travel
0

Sure, it’s not the most comfortable or exciting thing in the world, but it’s a good thing to do! We’re talking about giving blood.

If you’re not afraid of needles and you qualify to give, we encourage you to do so. Blood banks are slow in the summer and they could really use your help.

Hospitals do keep blood on hand for when they need it, but they can run out. Having a constant blood donation supply is important—by donating you could help save someone’s life!

If you want to donate, you can find a location to do so here. And thank you!

Previous article
Concerns during RV LP safety inspection, and best LP safety gadget

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE