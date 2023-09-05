Have you ever given blood?

Sure, it’s not the most comfortable or exciting thing in the world, but it’s a good thing to do! We’re talking about giving blood.

If you’re not afraid of needles and you qualify to give, we encourage you to do so. Blood banks are slow in the summer and they could really use your help.

Hospitals do keep blood on hand for when they need it, but they can run out. Having a constant blood donation supply is important—by donating you could help save someone’s life!

If you want to donate, you can find a location to do so here. And thank you!