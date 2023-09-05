RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Issue 2202

Today’s thought

“Though you can love what you do not master, you cannot master what you do not love.” —Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheese Pizza Day!

On this day in history: 1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.

Tip of the Day

How to kill lingering RV refrigerator smells

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Full-timing friends of ours took off for a week away from their RV. On returning home to their hot Southern California RV, they were nearly bowled over by a scent that would cause CSI types to say, “Smell that decomp?” Yep, in their absence the refrigerator decided to take a vacation too, and the odor of rotting meat and other foods was — to put it politely — simply overpowering.

Perhaps you’ve had the dubious honor of trying to clean up after such a mess. Or (perish the thought) such a task may yet lie ahead in your RVing future. Clip and save this story – maybe under your refrigerator door magnet.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I mount a flagpole to the ladder on my RV?

Dear Dave,

In general, how safe is it to mount a flagpole or anything to the ladder? I would think the vibrations from a flagpole would loosen the ladder, letting water penetrate the ladder mounts. Thank you. I’ve learned a lot from your book and columns. —Gary, 2017 Fleetwood Bounder 36Y

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

First look! 2024 Jayco Precept 31UL Class A Motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

Gabby, from the RVs with Gabby YouTube channel, is going to give us a first look at the 2024 Jayco Precept 31UL, a Class A gas-fueled motorhome that Gabby says has her favorite floor plan of all in a Class A motorhome.

Click here to read more and tour

Video of the day

RV lithium batteries: Fact versus fiction

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RV’s (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTubers) has produced a useful video below and separates fact from fiction on the topic of RV lithium batteries. He also shares the lithium batteries he uses to power his full-time digital nomad RV lifestyle. But for the most part, the advice will apply to other brands as well.

The idea for this video came about because Jared kept hearing different things about RV lithium batteries being repeated over and over again. He knew from experience some of these shared bits of internet wisdom were true. Others not so much.

On to busting the most popular RV lithium battery myths!

Click here to watch

The Southwire Elite Power Station provides impressive amount of power to RVers

By Nanci Dixon

The Southwire Elite Portable Power Station is perfect for RVers! It can be a game-changer, particularly for boondockers and tenters, and for use as backup power. When I read that folks at TechnoRV had used one of the Southwire power stations to run their electric blanket while dry camping, I was intrigued and contacted them. TechnoRV graciously sent me the Southwire Elite 1100 Series™ Portable Power Station to test. The Elite 1100 power station’s top output is a hefty 1,000 watts! Learn more.

Reader poll

Which season of the year is your favorite?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Google before you go

Do a Google map/satellite search of an RV park where you plan to spend a night. You will get a good idea of its terrain, surrounding lands, roads in the area, and if railroad tracks are close by (too often the case, which can mean noisy, sleepless nights).

Universal lid fits all your pots and pans!

This incredibly handy universal pot and pan lid will fit [almost] every pot and pan in your RV kitchen! Works with fry pans, pots, saucepans, skillets, stockpots, woks, cast iron pans and more! Eliminate kitchen cabinet clutter with this multipurpose, compact lid. Don’t you wish you had known about this sooner? Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent only dump their RV’s tanks at free dump stations.

• 25 percent have not flown on a plane within the last 10 years (only 1 percent have never flown on a plane before!).

• The highest number of voters, 49 percent, have an Android for a cell phone. 46 percent have an iPhone.

Recent poll: Where do you buy most of your RV parts and accessories online? (Thank you.)

Recipe of the Day

Peachy for Peach Cobbler

by Natalie Loop from Hudson, MI

Two words to describe this peach cobbler… just peachy! Using only a few ingredients not only makes this easy to prepare but allows the sweet, fresh peach flavor to shine through. Cooking the peaches in a simple syrup soaks up all the delicious peach flavor. The top is soft and buttery with a nice golden brown topping. Serve with a side of your favorite ice cream or a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Guinness World Record for the world’s largest snowflake goes to a flake that fell in January 1887 at Fort Keogh in Montana. A nearby rancher called the falling flakes “larger than milk pans” and measured one at about 15 inches wide.

*Where is the world’s longest-lasting lightbulb and how long has it been burning for? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Celebrating my Binxy boy.” —Joycee K.

Leave here with a laugh

Don’t worry about all that stuff they’re saying about your phone and TV spying on you. Your vacuum cleaner has been gathering dirt on you for years!

