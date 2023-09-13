Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Dog owners: How many dogs do you most often bring on your RV trips?

By RV Travel
0

If you read the “Readers’ Pet of the Day” section in our newsletters Monday-Saturday, you know that some people travel with a lot of pets in their RVs. One time a woman told us that she travels with three Great Danes in her trailer! Mostly we see cute little doggie duos, but sometimes people travel with three, four, even five or six dogs in their RV (and that’s not including cats or other pets either!).

If you’re a dog owner, how many dogs do you have and how many of them usually travel with you in your RV? If you’re an RVer who RVs with multiple dogs, please leave us a comment and tell us about it. And if you haven’t already submitted a photo of your pup, do so here for a chance to be featured.

