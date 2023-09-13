WOW! Compact Kimberley Kamper: NOT your grandfather’s popup

The compact Kimberley Kamper trailer is reinventing what a popup camper can be and do. In the video below, the team from Playing with Sticks [232K subscribers, 37M views] gives us a tour of a popup camper unlike any you have ever seen before.

Small and compact while driving, the Kimberley Kamper sets up in under a minute to offer spacious campsite living. And with built-in off-road capability, that campsite can be most anywhere, as the Kimberley Kamper features trailing arm axle-less suspension.

What a camper! To begin with, the interior is far taller than most (any?) RV. So if height is an issue for you, check out this video.

The kitchen alone blew me away. With all the equipment and amenities you could feed a mobile army. It far more closely resembles a restaurant kitchen than any I have ever seen in an RV. It features five total burners plus a broiler. A 95-liter refrigerator freezer keeps foods chilled, and there is plenty of pantry and pots and pan storage, and a HUGE prep area.

Opposite the sink area, you’ll find a long stainless steel pull-out table. Use it as a buffet to serve food to a crowd, or if your party is small it becomes a dining table. It even makes a comfortable desk workspace.

Around the camper, there is a decent amount of storage compartments.

It is nice that when road-tripping, you can access the kitchen, for instance to get something out of the fridge, without having to open the entire camper.

Kimberley Kamper now available in the U.S.

Originally produced in Australia and now available in the U.S., the Kimberley Kamper kept some of its roots, like the diesel-fueled heat and hot water system.

The safari-style ventilation roof puts space between the rooftop and the body of the trailer, which helps to keep excessive heat out.

Part of the popup camper is indeed in a tent, but that tent has a hard floor that sits about 4 inches off the ground. No more soggy tents in the rain!

Another tent 4’ X 4’ room houses the shower and toilet.

The Kimberley Kamper comes with a queen-sized bed with a real innerspring mattress inside. Larger families can optionally expand the rig by adding an additional bedroom with another queen-sized bed or two smaller beds. If need be, this camper can sleep up to 8.

An interesting feature I have not seen before is the innovative Visi-flow water system that allows you to bypass the tanks and pump directly from any water source like a nearby stream.

All in all, this camper provides a large, versatile living space that you can configure in a number of different ways to best meet your needs.

More nice features of the Kimberley Kamper

Cruisemaster™ hitch

2000-watt inverter

Webasto diesel heater

90-watt built-in solar panel

Automatic leveling with air compressor suspension

Two full-sized propane tanks

Outdoor shower

Lithium batteries

Wrappon waterless waste-sealing toilet

What’s not to like?

While you can access the fridge during transit, other gear will remain inaccessible until fully set up.

It’s a little too heavy for a mid-sized tow vehicle.

Kimberley Kamper specs

15-amp power

Electric to hydraulic to disc brakes (not sure I totally get this, but they claim it is an advantage)

Fresh water: 50 gallons

Base weight: 2531 pounds

GVWR: 5500 pounds

Length: 15’ when folded, expands to 22’ when set up

MSRP: $57,437

