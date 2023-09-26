Tuesday, September 26, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Are you an only child?

By RV Travel
0

Siblings, ya can’t live with ’em and you can’t live without ’em, er, actually, you can… If you’re an only child you know very well what it’s like to live without siblings. Ah, the peace and quiet…

Are only children lonelier? Do they get more attention? Are divorce rates higher? These are questions you’ll hear asked around at social gatherings or buzzed about online. The answers? If you’re an only child, can you answer those?

Please vote in our poll below and tell us if you are an only child or not. Also, please tell us if you’re an only child of both your parents, but you have step- or half-siblings.

Once you’ve voted, please leave a comment and tell us if you are an only child if you wish you had siblings growing up, and if you weren’t an only child if you wish you could have been (we won’t tell your siblings, we promise).

Previous article
Hike in camping fees proposed for Death Valley National Park

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE