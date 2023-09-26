Hike in camping fees proposed for Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comments by October 25 on proposed fee changes for backcountry permits and campgrounds in Death Valley National Park. The NPS proposes to increase nightly campsite fees by $4 to $8. Some backcountry permits would become reservable in advance on Recreation.gov with a fee.

The NPS made permits mandatory for overnight use of the most popular backcountry areas in the park starting last year. This was done to provide high-quality experiences for people while limiting impacts. Backcountry permits are required for roadside camping along Cottonwood Canyon, Marble Canyon, Echo Canyon, Hole in the Wall, and Greenwater Valley Roads, and for backpacking in the Cottonwood Canyon and Marble Canyon areas.

Currently these permits are free but are only available on the same day and in person during business hours at Furnace Creek Visitor Center or Stovepipe Wells Ranger Station. The NPS seeks to issue these backcountry permits online through Recreation.gov, and no longer issue them in person at visitor centers. This will allow people to acquire their backcountry permits online and plan in advance.

The proposed transition from issuing permits in visitor centers to online will benefit other park visitors who will no longer have to wait in line while a park ranger issues a backcountry permit, which typically takes 15 minutes.

Most of the money the park charges for entrance, camping, and backcountry permits stays in the park to provide visitor services and to maintain public facilities, such as campgrounds. In recent years, recreation fees have paid for educational programs, flood repairs at Scotty’s Castle, and remodeling of Dantes View. A portion of fees charged through Recreation.gov will go to the contractor that operates the reservation service.

Death Valley National Park is proposing the following fee rate changes:

##RVT1124b