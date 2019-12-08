When RVing, what degree of “roughing it” are you usually experiencing?

One definition of “roughing it” is “to spend the night in the open; be without a home or without shelter.” Another is “to live without the usual comforts or conveniences of life, endure rugged conditions.”

By the first definition, few (if any) RVers are really “roughing it.” The second definition, “to live without the usual comforts or conveniences of life, endure rugged conditions” might apply to some, we think.

Another word, “camping,” once meant living without the amenities of ordinary home life. But now, it seems, many if not most RVers bring every comfort of home life with them in their portable dwellings.

When you think about your life in your recreational vehicle, does the term “roughing it” even come to mind? How would you best answer the question about roughing it as it applies to you?