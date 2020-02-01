How concerned are you about catching the coronavirus?

The news is everywhere about people contracting and sometimes dying from the fast-spreading coronavirus. It began in China, but is currently spreading to all parts of the world.

For the media, drumming a little fear among the public is good for boosting circulation, so maybe you’re already fearful. Or maybe you’re not worried at all. Haven’t we been through this before — the bird flu and swine flu to name two?

The coronavirus, which is thought to have started in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, is the latest scare. Whether it ends up the next pandemic or little more than our normal seasonal flu is yet to be seen.

But, for now, are you worried about catching it? Curious RVer minds want to know.