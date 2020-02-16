For long-time RVers: Is being an RVer more or less challenging than 10 years ago?

If you’ve been RVing for a decade or two, you’ve likely seen many changes — advances in RV design and technology, the emergence of “glamping,” and the flooding of America with new RVs, being purchased at the rate of about 1,200 a day. The RVers are younger, too, as RVing has become cool, not just “Grandma and Grandpa’s Playhouse.”

Here’s what we’d like to know: Do you think it’s easier or harder today to be an RVer when everything is considered — finding places to get timely repairs, dealing with campground and RV park availability, restrictions of where you can park your RV, etc.?

So, overall, is it easier to be an RVer today than 10 years ago, about the same, or more difficult?

Your comments, of course, are invited.