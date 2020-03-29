On a daily basis, how many people do you live with in “self-isolation?”

Most of us are holing up in our homes or RVs, working from home or just passing the time until better times return. If that’s you, how many people are you spending your time with? We’re not talking about the grocery clerk you see every week or so.

We’re talking about the people you see day in and day out, all staying out of public as best as possible — the people you live with.

Curious minds would like to know.

But remember, the poll may take a few seconds, so hold your horses, partner!