Will you spend Thanksgiving with friends or family this year? 

Thanksgiving looks different for many of us this year. The seats, usually filled with friends and family, may be empty. The dinner portions may be smaller. The room may be a little bit quieter. For others, perhaps you have safely quarantined and will spend the holiday with friends and family. If so, cherish those moments.

The RVtravel.com staff will be alone this year. Our Thanksgivings will be quiet. We’ll be thinking of all of you and your families and will share a piece of virtual turkey and a toast of something bubbly.

Will you spend Thanksgiving with your friends or family this year? Has the pandemic affected your holiday plans, or not? Please tell us in the poll below. If you wish to leave a comment, please be respectful.