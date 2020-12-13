Have you begun trip-planning for 2021 yet?

Ah, 2021… the year we can travel again! Perhaps that exclamation mark should be a question mark…

Last week Nanci Dixon wrote about “COVID fatigue.” Her article says, “Plan your next RV trip! According to a 2014 study conducted by Cornell University, planning a trip makes you just as happy as actually going on the trip. So heck, get to planning! Even if the dates are a bit fuzzy the destination doesn’t need to be. Dream of a time after the pandemic. Start now to get the campsites you want. “

Have you started to plan trips for 2021 yet? Have you planned them out in your head or have you actually booked them? If not, when will you start planning? Soon? Or will you wait a while until things with the pandemic start to calm down?

