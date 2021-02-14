How would you rate the Wi-Fi at RV parks where you’ve stayed?

Most RVers these days want to be connected with the Internet when they travel. Some carry their own mobile hotspots. Others get online at a McDonald’s or Starbucks or other locations with available Wi-Fi.

But many RVers depend on the Wi-Fi at RV parks, and even at public campgrounds, which are increasingly adding Wi-Fi to their camper amenities. Even National Parks are getting into the act.

The campground industry is well aware that its 3,000-plus members need to do better with their Wi-Fi service. Most RV park owners know that they must offer Wi-Fi or lose potential customers who won’t stay if it’s not available.

For today, let’s see what the readers of RVtravel.com think about the quality of the service they have encountered at parks where they’ve stayed. What has been your experience?

It may take a moment for the poll to load, so please stand by. And feel free to leave a comment.