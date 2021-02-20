Were you affected by frigid temperatures or power outages last week?

It was a challenging week for many North Americans, with record cold temperatures across the country, and in some areas – Texas, in particular – power was out to millions of homes for days.

For some of those people, just surviving was a battle against time and nature.

How about you? Were you affected by the frigid temperatures and/or power outages? If you are a full-timer, were you able to keep your RV warm and your water flowing? If you were in a traditional home, did your RV prove a sanctuary with its generator for power, and propane for heat?

Please leave a comment and share your experiences.

And if you are still in a difficult situation, we wish you good luck!