In the last year, how often have you met by video with friends, family or business associates?

As Gail Marsh mentioned in today’s article, One lonely consequence of RV life, staying in touch via video chat (FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, etc.) can make a huge difference in how we manage remote relationships (romantic, friendships, family, business…).

In the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, how often have you video chatted with friends, family or business associates? Often? Sometimes? Rarely? Never?

After you vote in the poll, please leave a comment and tell us if video chatting is something you enjoy doing or not, and if it makes you feel more connected with those who are physically away from you. Thanks!