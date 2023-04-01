Most popular hobbies among RVers—Readers speak out

We recently asked about what hobbies you bring along in your RV. Kudos to RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury, who thought this would be a popular topic. He knows his readers. I did not think we would get a lot of responses, but we got TONS! So much so that I am going to break the follow-up into two parts (and we still won’t get to them all!).

The responses were surprising. For instance, some hobbies such as crocheting and ham radios were high on the list, while others I thought would be more popular, such as birdwatching, did not get many responses.

Some of you take along several hobbies. For instance, Jim D. says:

Boy, do we take hobbies! We tow a trailer large enough to carry our motorcycle, which also holds my golf stuff. I have my computer for genealogy work. My wife takes cross-stitch and knitting stuff, plus her Singer Featherweight machine. Of course, traveling itself is a hobby.

This week we will start with the most popular RV hobbies you take along. Next week we will follow up with some more unusual hobbies some of you travel with.

Without further ado, the most popular RV hobbies in order of popularity from the biggest amount of votes on down:

Crocheting

Sewing

Knitting

Photography

Quilting

Ham Radio

Books/Reading

Music

Paper Crafts/Card Making/Scrapbooking

Beading/Jewelry Making

Painting/Drawing

Cross Stitch/Embroidery

Fishing

Fiber arts

As an avid crocheter myself, I was surprised but pleased to see crocheting as the #1 hobby our readers take along.

Kim W. says:

I always carry several crochet projects when we travel. I used to carry my trusty old Singer that I used for everything, but since we sized down to a 24-footer and are no longer full-timers I am careful about how much yarn and other weight I carry.

Sewing, quilting, knitting, cross stitching and embroidery were also popular. More often than not, like me, those into fiber arts have several hobbies in this genre.

Some of you, like Jeannette W., are super ambitious. Jeannette writes:

I carry a sewing machine with an embroidery bed and all supplies, also do hand quilting, knitting, and crocheting. Included is a spinning wheel, sometimes an 8-shaft table loom, and equipment for stained glass.

It makes sense that handcrafts like this are popular as they can pack relatively small and they don’t usually weigh much. Marie B. explains:

I cross-stitch. It’s something small and easy to do sitting inside or outside, portable with everything in a bag. I’ve had to increase the “size” of the stitches tho over the years as I age, my eyes just don’t want to see those tiny squares like they used to!

Rosie N. is an avid quilter. That’s one of her creations above. She shares:

I started quilting during the pandemic, and it just took over my life. “Quarantine Quilts” go with us in some form when RVing. Hubby takes me to many fabric shops and I do some needlework until we get back home and get back to my MOXIE longarm.

Jewelry making

Quite a lot of you make jewelry and do beading on the road.

Debbie S. says:

Jewelry-making materials seem to go hand-in-hand with traveling. The beads, wire and accessories are small and travel easily. I enjoy making jewelry items as my husband is driving. It is relaxing and enjoyable.

Making music on the road

A lot of you take along your guitars (the most popular instrument), drums, and other instruments. Ted B. (that’s him above) says it’s the key to a great life:

Having played guitar in several bands as a hobby, I always bring my guitar with me everywhere we travel. Once we are settled in wherever we park our RV, I usually break out my guitar and serenade my wife around the campfire. More often than not other campers passing by will compliment me. At one campground one of my neighbors came over and said he was offering a couple of logs to throw on my campfire if I would keep playing. So this past summer I offered to the owners of Royal Mountain Campground park to sing and play at the ice cream store associated with the campground. Much to my surprise, I received an overwhelmingly positive response. We love traveling and seeing the sites, but now I see my performing at campgrounds almost as a second career. It just doesn’t get any better than this.

Lynn K. adds:

Like the author, I do fiber arts. And like to leave painted rocks. Husband brings guitar, dulcimer. I bring a harmonica and steel drum. We enjoy our travels.

Traveling artists

Not surprisingly, painting and drawing were popular RV hobbies. For instance, Lois J. says:

I paint. All genres… impressionist, landscape. I have my own area in the basement. I sell many, and gift others to family; I love art shows and appreciate all art. Here’s a rare watercolor of northern Minnesota.

Christine B. adds:

I bring art supplies and make travel art books. They are filled with memories and ‘sense of place’. It may not be the best example of art techniques but it represents my feelings. I enjoy connecting with children at campsites by giving them ‘tag art’ so they will have a memory of the area. My supplies take up a lot of space but my creative self would be lost without them.

Paper crafting on the road

Paper crafting can be space intensive, but that does not stop some of you from traveling with your supplies. Janis B. says:

I make a LOT of greeting cards, so on most trips, I take some to work on. We have a very small motorhome so space is limited; therefore, I do a lot of the prep work at home and take the “pieces” to assemble in a large plastic bin. Last year I made 600-700 greeting cards. I make cards for the normal family birthdays and special days and “holidays throughout the year” for the church shut-ins and friends. In addition, I made 400 cards for the local VA hospital to place on patient meal trays on the 4th of July and Veterans Day.

Shelley S. adds:

I’m a scrapbooker, cardmaker and vinyl crafter. I try to take a project with me to complete during downtime or inclement weather. As extra storage is scarce in a Class C, I try to pack prepared materials for quick assembly and leave the larger machines/tools at home.

On the radio (ham radio)

I was surprised by how many amateur radio enthusiasts are also RVers. But I do get the appeal. John G. explains:

My hobby is amateur “ham” radio. I take a radio with me when I travel in the trailer. I also have a radio in my tow vehicle. It is useful for getting local information from other hams in a community where we camp. In several instances, ham radio provided accurate information about severe weather approaching our area. We were able to take appropriate action to stay safe. I’ve also met many other hams traveling in RVs.

Take nothing but photos

Unsurprisingly, a lot of our readers enjoy photography. Some enjoy it A LOT. For instance, John M. says:

Our travel trailer is largely a support vehicle for my photography.

Jim J. can relate. He shares:

I am hauling way too much pro-level photography equipment with me. Every trip I have to remind myself that good lenses are glass, which in turn are made from fancy ground-up, melted and polished rocks. Do I really need this much weight? Film goes off to a chemical lab, but digital high-end photography calls for a sophisticated lab that also travels with me in the form of a large-ish monitor, fairly powerful computer, digital storage and a printer able to produce at least proof-sized prints.

Fishing for fun

Angling was a popular RV hobby, both from shore, from kayaks, and fly fishing. Bill B. explains his hobby this way:

Not the normal hobby stuff. I take my fishing and fly casting rods, reels and flies with me for my fishing leisure time. I have never been good enough at it to call it a hobby, but it is something I enjoy doing without it complicating my mind with details.

COMING NEXT WEEK: Unusual RV hobbies our readers enjoy

