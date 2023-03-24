What are your RV hobbies? Do you take along any hobbies when you RV?

A recent video we posted about Robin Barrett’s Class C RV garden got some of us talking about RV hobbies. Besides the act of RVing being a hobby unto itself, we wondered how many of our readers take their hobbies or crafts along with them while they travel and what that looks like.

Personally, I probably have too much hobby stuff on board.

I always carry my sewing machine and all the necessary sewing accouterments (I really need to pare it down since I barely use these).

Plus I am an avid knitter/crocheter/fiber artist. Again, I probably have too much yarn with me, but my art style demands lots of different colors and textures (for instance, see the freeform purse photo at the top of this page).

I am also a tie-dyer, although I am still figuring out how to bring all that stuff with me because it’s a lot. But I do bring old or ugly shirts (you make a lot of ugly shirts when perfecting new dye designs). These get recycled into locker-hooked rugs like the one below.

Did I mention I carry a LOT of hobby stuff? I do, but it’s worth it because these things bring me peace and joy.

What about you? Do you take along any crafts or hobbies when you travel?

Please share! We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the most compelling answers in the next week or so.

To participate please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Thank you.

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

##RVT1097