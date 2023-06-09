Portland passes stricter street camping ordinance

The city council of Portland, Oregon voted 3 to 1 Wednesday to pass a new ordinance in response to its ongoing homelessness crisis. The ordinance prohibits camping in most public areas during the daytime. Under the revised city code, camping is permitted in nonrestricted areas between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., requiring individuals to dismantle their campsites outside those hours. Additionally, the law prohibits camping near schools, parks, busy streets and other specified locations.

Mostly, the campers are in tents, not RVs. But Oregon’s largest city also has a substantial homeless population living in mostly older RVs on city streets.

Supporters of the ordinance, including business and property owners, pointed out the negative impacts on their establishments and expressed safety concerns. On the other hand, advocates for homeless individuals voiced their worries about increased hardships and the potential negative effects on mental and physical well-being.

The measure aims to strike a balance by aligning with a 2018 federal court ruling that permits reasonable limits on camping, while ensuring the availability of adequate shelter and services for the homeless population. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who proposed the ordinance, applauded the council’s decision as a crucial step toward revitalizing Portland. He emphasized the importance of education and outreach to support the effective implementation of the new regulations.