Sunday, June 25, 2023

Maintenance & Repair

How to prevent front cap and side wall damage

By Dustin Simpson
Join me in this video and you will see mistakes that the manufacturer made during the building assembly of the unit.

Some of my findings Include:

See joint and seams that have nothing to prevent damage.
  • Beltline molding was cut short during production and was missing screws on both sides.
Molding cut short and roof material cut short.
  • The roof membrane material was cut short during production and exposed TPO roof sheeting.
RV front cap damage
No screw in the end of the moldings and roof material is cut short.
  • No sealants were applied between the RV front cap and wall joints surface, which allowed water to penetrate, casing damage to the lower front cap wall.
Injected Dicor Lap Sealant in between surface.

RV front cap damage
Sealant applied and spread to seal up joint between surface.

I had given the owner different options for repairs at the time of this video: full RV front cap replacement or adding additional diamond sheeting to help save existing material.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
