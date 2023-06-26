How to prevent front cap and side wall damage

Join me in this video and you will see mistakes that the manufacturer made during the building assembly of the unit.

Some of my findings Include:

Beltline molding was cut short during production and was missing screws on both sides.

The roof membrane material was cut short during production and exposed TPO roof sheeting.

No sealants were applied between the RV front cap and wall joints surface, which allowed water to penetrate, casing damage to the lower front cap wall.

I had given the owner different options for repairs at the time of this video: full RV front cap replacement or adding additional diamond sheeting to help save existing material.

