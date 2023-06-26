Sunday, June 25, 2023

Walmart “campers,” do you ask the store for permission to stay, or just stay?

Have walmart campers changed?

If you frequently or sometimes stay overnight in a Walmart parking lot, do you ask the store permission first to stay, or do you just pull in and set up and not ask permission? Does it depend on the Walmart or if there is signage?

Some RVers, we’ve been told, will pull into an area of a parking lot where there are already at least a few RVers there for the night. They’ll just assume it’s okay to stay if others are already there. Is this you?

We give you a few options on the poll, but please feel free to leave a comment after you vote and tell us why you ask for permission or why not. We’re curious to hear. Thank you!

Remember, it may take a few moments for the poll to load if you are on a slow connection. So stand by. It’ll be along shortly.

