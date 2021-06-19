Prime Day is coming! RVers, get out your wish lists and save some $$$!

Get your “RV Wish List” out of the drawer because Prime Day is coming! Amazon began its now-famous Prime Day back in the summer of 2015. At the time, the company hoped to boost sales at a historically slow time of the year for many retailers. Since then, Amazon’s Prime Day rivals Black Friday with the huge number of deals offered, as well as the total amount of dollars spent during the now two-day event. Prime Day also has unmatched discount levels, which is where your wish list comes in. You might be able to snag some great camping and RV gear at amazingly great discounts!

Here’s what you need to know about Prime Day

To get access to Prime Day bargains along with free shipping you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

You can sign up for a free, 30-day membership and be eligible for this year’s Prime Day deals. Cancel later if you don’t want to pay the $13 monthly membership fee.

If you have an Echo device, you can say: “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.” As a bonus for using Echo, you’ll get a $5 Amazon credit.

Prime Days begin June 21 at midnight Pacific time (1 a.m. Mountain time; 2 a.m. Central time; 3 a.m. Eastern time). Prime Days end at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 22.

Early bird?

Some sales have already begun! Yes, some Prime deals started back on June 7, so check the Amazon site to see if your “must-have” items are already discounted.

If you own an Echo/Alexa device, you can access more Prime deals ahead of this year’s opening day. Starting yesterday, June 18, and today, June 19, Amazon encourages you to simply say: “Alexa, what are my deals?” The company is hoping to ramp up the Prime Day hype with special sales like this, so you’ll want to be ready.

It may pay to do a bit of research before Prime Day arrives. Know ahead of time the make, model number, and any other identifying information about each item you’d like to purchase.

Good to know

Download the Amazon app. With the app, you can see the deals before they go “live.” Then the app will alert you when the item you want goes on sale so you can make your purchase before the deal ends.

Remember to check out other retailers besides Amazon. Target, Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and other big stores plan to join the mayhem with deep online discounts of their own! For example, Target’s Deal Days run June 20-22 and will feature sales on electronics, home goods, and much more. Check your favorite store to see if they are following the trend.

Be careful! A good deal is good only if you really need and will use the item. Beware of blindly joining into the buying frenzy. Also, be careful when considering online product reviews. Although Amazon and other companies watch for bogus reviews, there’s no way they can catch every fake entry. You can use Fakespot or ReviewMeta to catch fake reviews.

Purchase possibilities with Prime Day

In the past, Amazon, as well as other retailers, have offered Prime Day deals on items that RVers may find useful, like TVs, tools, tents, housewares (dishes, linens, small appliances, etc.), clothing, hobby gear (e.g., golf shirts, golf clubs, shoes), kayaks and other sports equipment, and so much more!

Let us know what you find, especially if you discover great deals on items that “fit” the RV lifestyle!

Click here to visit the Prime Day page. Happy shopping and happy money-saving!

