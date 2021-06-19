Friday, June 18, 2021
No backyard? No problem! DoggieLawn is the perfect no-mow solution for RVers

By Emily Woodbury
If your pup, Fido or Fifi, is missing the backyard of their sticks-and-bricks home, bring it to them! DoggieLawn is an eco-friendly, real (yup, real) patch of grass that comes with you in the RV. If Fido hates going to the bathroom when you’re down in the Arizona desert, and Fifi doesn’t like going on the sands in Florida, DoggieLawn comes into play!

The DoggieLawn, size large, on my balcony

This real patch of grass (roots, dirt and all) sits inside a plastic, waterproof shell. You can keep it outside at the campsite, or even inside your RV to replace wee-wee pads. DoggieLawn provides you with a small bottle of a pheromone spray, which you spray on the grass when it first arrives, so your pups know that that’s their place to “go.”

The patch of grass lasts for weeks, and since it’s real grass, it neutralizes odors. When Fifi goes #2, just pick it up with a bag like you would outside and drop it in the dumpster.

My dog, Astor, who, at first, enjoyed using DoggieLawn as a nice bed… She eventually got the hang of it!

DoggieLawn costs $26 a shipment and ships for free anywhere in the U.S. And, when you purchase, you get two free months of telehealth from AskVet, which can be handy for RVing pups who are away from their home vets!

You can order it in a few sizes on Amazon, or you can visit the DoggieLawn website to learn more.

