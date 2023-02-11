Friday, February 10, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Recipe: Old prospector’s delicious and easy Camp Stew

By Randall Brink
0

This Camp Stew recipe is a favorite from the Klondike and 49ers’ Gold Rush days.

It is a good way to use what you have available in meat and other ingredients, as almost any type of meat can be used.

Camp stew
This hearty camp stew is sure to become a favorite.

The stew was typically cooked over the fire or in coals, in a heavy iron Dutch oven. It’s best when cooked long and slow, which makes any meat tender and simmers the contents of the pot to a mouth-watering stew. This stew is superb served with Bannock, from the recipe posted in RV Travel previously.

 Camp Stew ingredients

  • 2 lbs. beef chuck roast, wild game, or fresh roadkill
  • 2 cups carrots, cut into chunks of about 2-in. in length
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Pinch each of salt and pepper
  • 5-6 medium potatoes peeled and cut into chunks
  • 2 medium onions, peeled, whole
  • 1 small head or half a large head of cabbage, cut into quarters

Camp Stew instructions

  • Cube meat and brown in bacon fat in a Dutch oven.
  • Cover with water and simmer, covered, on the fire or over low coals.
  • Once the meat has stewed for 1 hour, add the carrots, bay leaf, salt, and pepper.
  • Cook another 30 minutes, then add the potatoes and onions.
  • Add water as necessary to keep liquid over meat and vegetables.
  • After another 30 minutes, add cabbage and cook until tender, +/- 15 minutes.
  • Serve with hearty sourdough bread or Bannock.

Some might prefer to thicken the pan liquid into gravy. If so, simply whisk 1-2 tablespoons of flour in a half-cup of cold water. Stir into liquid and cook a few minutes longer until thickened.

Wine pairing: Carlo Rossi Red.

##RVT1091

Previous article
Is this your RV?
Next article
Do you still enjoy RVing as much as when you first started?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.