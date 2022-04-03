Puma trailers, fifth wheels recalled for outdoor kitchen danger

Forest River, Inc (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Palomino Puma and Puma XLE fifth wheel and travel trailers. The exterior micro kitchen griddle may be stowed while still connected to propane. As many as 1,561 recreational vehicles may be affected by the recall which was issued March 25.

A stowed griddle connected to propane increases the risk of a fire or injury.

Remedy

Dealers will install a bracket to prevent the griddle from being stowed when connected to the propane line, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 4, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1494.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.