Sunday, April 3, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Puma trailers, fifth wheels recalled for outdoor kitchen danger

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Forest River, Inc (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Palomino Puma and Puma XLE fifth wheel and travel trailers. The exterior micro kitchen griddle may be stowed while still connected to propane. As many as 1,561 recreational vehicles may be affected by the recall which was issued March 25.

A stowed griddle connected to propane increases the risk of a fire or injury.

Remedy
Dealers will install a bracket to prevent the griddle from being stowed when connected to the propane line, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 4, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-0588. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1494.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Previous articleNews for RVers Issue 1046, Sunday edition

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.