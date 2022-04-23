A big “yikes” mistake: Pumping the wrong fuel

You know it. The problem is that you didn’t know it soon enough. It’s getting late. You’re hoping to arrive at your campsite before dark. This should be the last fueling of the day. You’re in a hurry, anxious to get back on the road. There! Fueling’s done. But … wait! No. Nooooooo! You suddenly realize that you’ve accidently pumped from the wrong fuel nozzle. You just put $75 worth of regular gasoline into your diesel truck.

The ubiquitous green handle

A fellow RVer recently posted this unhappy incident on Facebook. He further explained it was the green pump handle that caused his mistake. Oh, that green handle! For those of you who don’t know, BP fuel stations cap all of their fuel pumps with their signature green plastic handles. Not sure what British Petroleum hopes to accomplish by this practice, but I’m sure our Facebook friend isn’t the only one who’s made this mistake. Usually, or should I say normally, only the diesel pump handle is green. It’s a no-brainer for diesel-driving RVers: Drive in, grab the green handle, pump, pay, and go! Not so if you’re getting fuel from BP.

Pumping the wrong fuel happens all the time

My brother-in-law made the same mistake, but in reverse. He filled his rental motorcycle with diesel fuel at a BP station just a month ago. Luckily, he knew not to start the cycle’s engine. With the wrong fuel in the gas tank, techs only had to remove and drain the fuel tank. (Only?) Anyway, had he started up the motorcycle, the diesel fuel would have pumped through the entire engine—an even more costly mistake.

Green handle remedy?

Many folks suggested “fixes” to the guy posting his problem on Facebook. “Just siphon it out and replace with diesel fuel. Save yourself an engine replacement,” opined one reader.

“Top it off with diesel. You’ll be fine,” suggested another Facebook mechanic.

The poor guy read through all of the online suggestions. Then he decided to tow his truck to a Ford dealership. He paid $1,200 to fix the problem plus an additional charge for an oil change. Ouch!

Always a jokester

After posting his solution online, lots of comedians commented:

“BP. Ruining one vacation at a time.”

“So, basically you spent 245 bucks per gallon for that fuel?” said one.

“The green handles are BP—a British company. Maybe it’s revenge for the Revolutionary War?”

How about you?

Have you ever mistakenly pumped the wrong fuel into your gas tank? Tell us about it! Or, if you’re a mechanic, is there a safe, viable way to fix this without involving a dealership? Post in the comments or over on my forum, please

In the meantime, be careful—really careful—when fueling.

##RVT1049