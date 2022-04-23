Roadside Journal: “Poo Poo” journalism

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

A headline got my attention last week. It was titled “The Top 15 Amenities You’ll Find in a Luxury RV.” It’s written by a woman named Jennifer (I will not use her last name). My guess is that Jennifer doesn’t know a damn thing about RVs. She’s a content creator, which means, of course, that she creates content. In the old days this person might be called a writer.

It also means she creates content for one basic reason (other than to earn some money): to get the articles, no matter how worthless, ranked high on Google, so more people click to read it, which means more $$$ for the publisher. It’s the new “journalism.” Or, as I would prefer, “journalism gone wrong!”

I will skip the top 13 reasons why Jennifer writes that RVs are so great. Her reasons, I believe, are just a bunch of hot air akin to the fumes in a cattle stockyard on a sizzling summer day near Yuma, Arizona. I will skip to reasons 14 and 15:

JENNIFER WRITES:

REASON 14: “Luxury trailers can have a TV. TV and nature, what could be better?”

ME:

Ah, TVs and nature! Yeah, nothing much better than that, right? Geez. And, Wow — “most luxury RVs have a TV?” Sorry, Jennifer, but the cheapest, ugliest, crappiest RV on the market has a TV. Most any RV that is tall enough for someone to stand up in has at least two TVs. Thousands of models have three, four or five TVs! But, so sad, Jen, there is only one “nature”!

JENNIFER:

REASON 15: “Perhaps the most important part about luxury travel trailers is that they are made with sustainable parts. The best companies will make their trailers out of material that will last, trees that grow back fast, and utilize companies that share their vision of a healthier environment.”

ME:

Huh? They use trees that grow back fast? You mean, like bamboo? And the RV manufacturers do business with companies that share their vision of a “healthier environment?” No, they do business with companies that give them the cheapest price! And, you write that RVs are made of “sustainable parts.” Well, Jen, that’s a 100-foot-high pile of of piggy poopie!

JENNIFER CONCLUDES:

“The bottom line is that luxury travel trailers are amazing. They have amenities that are useful, luxurious, and great for the environment.”

ME:

Well, Jen, my high school English teacher might award you a D+ for this exercise in filling space. You avoided an “F” because you got paid (we assume), and — to end on a positive note — there is something to be said for that.

