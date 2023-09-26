A quick, cheap, decorative RV update for the full-time RVer

Our RV rugs are finally wearing out after six years of constant use and numerous washings. They were fine at the time of purchase—a nice neutral plain brown that wouldn’t show dirt and coordinated with the furniture and cabinets. I am not a showy decorator.

I always envy those folks who tear an RV apart and remodel it to their taste. I sometimes even ask to see their RV and write a story like I did with this RV-turned-log-cabin.

But I am not one of those. I am fine with the way it is, even the factory-installed pictures are okay with me. I was a professional photographer and my sister asked why I don’t hang my work on the walls, or at least family photos. Nope, I’m good. After decades of walls covered with photos, I’m embracing the “less is more” mantra.

But it was time for new rugs and I wanted something with a teeny bit more pizazz. I searched big box and little box stores and found that even Kohl’s didn’t stock many runner rugs anymore.

Enter the thousands of rugs available on Amazon. It made me dizzy, and so did reading hundreds of reviews. My method of reading reviews is to start with the worst and make my way up. I want to know the bad before the good. Does that make me a pessimist or a realist?

I finally found these rugs on Amazon that were relatively cheap, machine washable and had a little more style. I was so surprised by the difference it made. My husband even noticed! They are considerably less durable than the previous ones, but I am okay with replacing them in a couple of years if I need to. Perhaps the next rugs will be those brightly flowered modern art ones I added to my camping list…

These are the ones I purchased. They’re on Amazon for a good price and come in a few different colors.

If you want to add a little bit of new pizazz to your RV, try starting with the rugs.

