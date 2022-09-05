Quick RV Tech Tip: Why does my RV’s slide mechanism make a popping noise?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s slide is making a loud popping noise when I close and open it. It seems to be coming from the bottom part around the lower bearing block. I have attached a video here. Any help you can give would be great. —Brandon, 2019 Thor Palazzo 33.2

Dear Brandon,

From the video, it looks as though this is a Schwintek mechanism. The first thing I notice is the housing tube that the mechanism sits in seems to be loose as it moves side to side when the motor starts. This is installed by Thor. I believe one of our writers, Nanci Dixon, had a similar problem with her Tiffin, as the rivets broke loose. I contacted Tiffin and the tech informed me it was a “spider”-type rivet where the back side doesn’t just bulge out like typical rivets, but rather has legs that basically explode out. I would recommend getting that housing secure first.

Then take a look at the following Schwintek diagram and you will see the spur gear, v roller, and a gib that guide the mechanism on the track. You can try spraying a little CRC lubricant as they recommend. However, I would imagine if the housing is that loose, one of those components is misaligned.

